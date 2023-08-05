Nigerian Chefs To Host West African Food Festival August 9

The umbrella body of culinary practitioners in Nigeria, Association of Professional Chefs of Nigeria (APCN) in collaboration with the National Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), is set to host the fifth Edition of West African Food Festival, (WAFFEST Nigeria 2023).

The event, which is slated to hold between August 9 and 14 in Lagos, is an annual gathering of the Associations of Chefs across West African countries. WAFFEST celebrates the rich and diverse culinary heritage of West Africa and seeks to enhance food tourism in the sub-region.

Themed, Preserving West African Flavours: The Chef’s Roles in Sustainable Food Tourism, the National President of APCN, Chef Paulinus Okon, said the group is collaborating with the NTDA to organise the international event.

He made this disclosure during a press conference held at the premises of Hospitality Business School (HBS) in Lagos, which was to sensitise the general public on the event.

Chef Okon shared insightful details on the purpose, importance and activities lined up for the five-day long event. Among other things, Chef Okon stated that the annual event stemmed from efforts by associations of Chefs in West Africa to ensure preservation of traditional cuisines, celebrate the rich and diverse culinary culture and enhance food tourism in the region.

Adding that the event serves as a veritable access window for potential investors in the tourism sector value chain.

The APCN president also explained that the event which is hugely supported by multinationals in culinary and allied industries will feature various events including indigenous recipes, food display and exhibitions, competitions and awards, master and mentoring classes, city and factory tour of some manufacturing concerns in the culinary value chain among others.

Chef Okon made it known that representatives of Chefs’ Associations from about 20 member countries, like Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, The Gambia, and Burkina Faso have confirmed their attendance of the event he described as celebration of flavours, sounds and sights of West Africa.

He also added that chefs from other African countries; including Lesotho, Cameroun, Namibia and South Africa have also been accredited for the event. Explaining that Chefs in the Netherlands heard about the upcoming event and made an application to attend, which he said the West African body had granted.

The APCN president said the group had enlisted the support of industry players like NTDA, Hospitality Business School (HBS), Maggi and Tom Taste among others.