Nigerian Center Appoints Chairman

The Nigerian Center in Washington DC, United States, has appointed Malcolm Fabiyi as chairman. The Center also named Segun Adeyina, Ayomide Ibrahim, Sonia Booker and Akindele Akinyemi as members of board of directors.

Fabiyi is the chief operating officer and vice president of operations at Drylet, a position he has held since December 2017.

He obtained a degree in chemical engineering and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the University of Cambridge and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Also, Adeyina, a state representative in Georgia, brings public service and civic leadership experience to the board. He was elected in 2022 to represent District 110 in Gwinnett County in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Adeyina has been active in community development and voter education initiatives and he served on the Gwinnett County Tree Advisory Committee and was executive director of the Nigerian American Public Advisory Committee USA, where he promoted voter education in immigrant communities.

Akinyemi, principal of the Global African Business Association (GABA)’s Marketplace Center, joined the board with more than two decades of experience in global trade policy, economic development and educational leadership.

As co-founder and former chairman of the Global African Business Association (GABA), he has led public private initiatives exceeding $2.8 million in support of municipally funded knowledge infrastructure and a state supported trade logistics hub in Michigan.