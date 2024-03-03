Nigerian Celebrities Mourn Mr. Ibu’s Demise

Barely 24 hours after the tragic demise of famous Nollywood star, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, many of his colleagues in the entertainment industry have taken to their social media page to mourn him.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the comic actor died on Saturday, March 2nd, at the age of 62 in a Lagos Hospital.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas while confirming his death revealed that he died of cardiac arrest.

It would be recalled that in October 2023, the actor shared a video of himself lying on the hospital bed, disclosing that he was suffering from an ailment that threatened to amputate one of his legs.

He said he was struck by the problem while on a movie set with other Nollywood actors and actresses.

The actor had appealed to his fans and the public for prayers and financial assistance to cover his medical bills and also expressed his fear of losing his leg.

Meanwhile, in November 2023, Okafor underwent seven surgeries, which further required his leg amputated in the cause of his illness. His family said the amputation was done to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery.

Unfortunately, his health deteriorated and it was reported that the actor had the same leg amputated again. Dr Emeka revealed that his health was deteriorating as he was unable to talk and had resigned the actor to fate.

Also in January, the veteran was discharged from the hospital to the excitement of his fans and lovers, and his junior colleague, Ken Erics paid him a visit at his home.

However, in the late hours of Saturday, March 2nd, sad news struck the internet, leaving many including his fans, followers as well as celebrities in a state of shock.

His death has thrown the industry into mourning as many reminisced on how he had made their childhood memorable. The likes of Nkem Owoh-Osuofia, Patience Ozokwo, Mercy Johnson, Ruth Kadiri,

Destiny Etiko, Mike Ezurounye, Nancy Isime, Chizzy Alichi, Zubby Michael, Helen Paul, Uche Elendu, and others have taken to their Instagram pages to mourn him.

National President, the AGN, Emeka Rollas wrote on his Instagram page: “I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace.”

Uche Elendu wrote, “Hmmmm I’m completely speechless! Death where is they sting? Mr Ibu you fought a good fight but God knows best. This one pains me ooo. It’s a huge loss.

Rest in peace, Mr Ibu.

You left a mark that can never be erased. It is well with your Family”.

Patience Ozokwo wrote, “Where, O Death is your victory? Where, O death is your sting?

1 Corinthians 15:55 No more pain.

No more sorrow.

No more noise

Everlasting pain”. Osuofia Nkem Owoh wrote, “Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. We hold you close in our thoughts. R.I.P Mr Ibu”

Actress Iheme Nancy reacted with the sad emoji “chaiiii.”

Actor Kalu Daniel Olaedo wrote: “Oh my goodness God .”

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie simply reacted to Mr. Ibu’s death by saying “It is well….Rest well, Sir……”

Actress Ruth Kadiri wrote: “Sleep well PAPA.”

Helen Paul wrote, “What is hardest to accept about the passage of time is that the people who once mattered the most to us end up in a blink.

The legendary Mr Ibu.

May your soul rest in peace” Zubby Michael wrote, “Alumelu Destiny Etiko wrote, “This shouldn’t be true. This guy me differently. God. RIP Our Legend” Chizzy Alichi wrote, “Words fail me. I prayed and hoped that it was all rumour. Rest well”. Mike Ezurounye wrote, “People should just learn Humility cos this life ehn. Hmmmm. R.I.P sir May Edochie wrote, “After all the pain, after Al the struggles. Sometimes I’m tempted to ask, what really is the essence of life? Truly, we are like pencils in the hands of God.

What a great loss. RIP Mr. Ibu! Dear Lord, pls grant his family the fortitude to bear this loss”. The actor has acted in more than 200 Nollywood movies including Mr Ibu (2004), Mr Ibu 2 (2005), Mr Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London (2005), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007) and many more.