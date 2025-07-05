Nigerian Celebrities Converge For ‘The Culture League’ Watch Party

The Nigerian entertainment landscape received a vibrant new addition recently with the star-studded launch of “The Culture League,” an exciting new talk show series from Webek Studios. The event, held in Lagos on June 29, brought together a galaxy of Nigerian celebrities to celebrate a programme poised to amplify African talent and cultural influence on a global scale.

‘The Culture League’ is hosted by Super Eagles’ Victor Boniface, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka, promising a dynamic fusion of sports and cultural commentary. The launch drew notable personalities including Nollywood star, Osas Ighodaro; media veteran, Daddy Freeze; reality TV stars: Elozonam and Teddy A; popular sports journalist, Wofai Fada, and a host of others, all converging to watch the debut edition.

“This evening is really special for us — not just because we’re launching a new show, but because we’re celebrating creativity, collaboration and culture in a whole new way.

“At WEBEK Studios, we’ve always believed in the power of storytelling — stories that reflect who we are, what we love, and how we move through the world. And The Culture League is another bold step in that direction,” stated Esse Akwawa, CEO of WEBEK Studios.

Edith Nwekenta, Creative Director and Co-Founder of WEBEK Studios, further elaborated on the show; “Working with Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, and Victor Boniface, who are not just incredible footballers but absolute naturals on camera, has been a joy. They brought their real selves to the show, and that honesty and energy shaped everything. The show is the beginning of something fresh. It’s bold, rooted in culture, and unapologetically us.”

During the launch event, guests were treated to a special screening of the debut episode. The hosts, Victor Boniface, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka, sat with prominent Nigerian artiste, Falz and reality TV star, Elozonam, for a frank and engaging conversation. The episode delved into various topics; from sports and lifestyle to personal journeys, offering viewers an authentic glimpse into the dynamic discussions that will define the series.