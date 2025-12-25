New Telegraph

December 25, 2025
Top 10 Nigerian Celebrities Christmas Photos On Instagram

It’s that time of the year again when joy and laughter fill the air as we celebrate Christmas holiday with family and friends.

There is no Christmas without Nigerian celebrities taking to their Instagram page to celebrate Christmas 2025, sharing intimate glimpses of their festive holiday moments.

From matching pyjamas to family portraits, the atmosphere across social media platforms, has been one of joy and gratitude.

New Telegraph has put together some of your favourite celebrities’ Christmas pictures

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Mercy Johnson

Kie kie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Funke Akindele

Bambam Adenibuyan

Linda Ejiofor Sulieman

Priscilla Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Tonto Dike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

Jude Okoye

Gabriel Peterson

Mercy Chinwo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Chinwo Blessed (@mercychinwo)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Obi Cubana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)

Tobi Bakre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Nkubi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivian Joseph (@vivian.joseph.391)

Stanley Eze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Tomike Adeboye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

