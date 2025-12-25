Top 10 Nigerian Celebrities Christmas Photos On Instagram

It’s that time of the year again when joy and laughter fill the air as we celebrate Christmas holiday with family and friends.

There is no Christmas without Nigerian celebrities taking to their Instagram page to celebrate Christmas 2025, sharing intimate glimpses of their festive holiday moments.

From matching pyjamas to family portraits, the atmosphere across social media platforms, has been one of joy and gratitude.

New Telegraph has put together some of your favourite celebrities’ Christmas pictures

Toke Makinwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Mercy Johnson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie)

Kie kie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Funke Akindele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olufunke Akindele (@funkejenifaakindele)

Bambam Adenibuyan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

Linda Ejiofor Sulieman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (@ihuomalindaejiofor)

Priscilla Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Tonto Dike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

Jude Okoye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ify Okoye | Beauty & Fashion (@ifyokoye1)

Gabriel Peterson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prudent Gabriel Peterson💍 (@prudent_gabriel)

Mercy Chinwo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Chinwo Blessed (@mercychinwo)

Iyabo Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Obi Cubana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)

Tobi Bakre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

Hilda Baci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Nkubi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Joseph (@vivian.joseph.391)

Stanley Eze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Tomike Adeboye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)