‘Nigerian Catholic Bishops ‘ll Not Bless Same Sex Unions’

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has said the re- cent pronouncement of the Pope on same-sex marriage does not in any way change the church’s teaching on marriage The clerics said this in a statement by CBCN President, Lucius Ugorji, and Secretary, Donatus Ogun. Pope Francis on Monday formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

But the Archbishop of Owerri Ugorji and the Bishop of Uromi Ogun insisted that blessing same- sex unions is against God’s law, the laws of Nigeria and the cultural sensibilities of Nigerians. According to the group, the issuance of the Declaration on the Pastoral meaning of blessings “Fiducia Suppli- cans” which means pleading with courage by the Dicastery, only sought to clarify the different forms of blessings the Catholic Church could give.

The statement read: “The Declaration seeks to clarify the different forms of blessing that can be given to persons and objects in the Catholic Church, including the possibility of blessing persons in irregular unions. Such unions include but are not limited to divorced and remarried couples whose previous marriages had not been annulled, those living in same-sex unions, those in polygamous unions, in concubinage, etc. “The Declaration ac- knowledges and carefully distinguishes between ritual, liturgical, and informal blessings.

While ritual or liturgical blessings are imparted according to the established norms of the Church, informal blessings refer to prayers over people who ask for them outside the liturgy or any formal celebration in the Church. The Declaration offers a consideration of the possibility of extending the informal blessing to all God’s children, irrespective of their moral condition, when they ask to be blessed.

Nevertheless, the Declaration insists that the blessing of persons in irregular unions – and never the union itself can only take a non-liturgical form to avoid confusion. It should not be imparted during or in connection with a civil wedding ceremony or with clothing, words, and signs associated with a wedding.