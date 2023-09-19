Nigerian carriers operating under harsh economic environment –DG NCAA

Nigerian airlines are in dire financial straits and this is a reflection of the current difficult economy under which aviation and other industries operate. Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has expressed concern over the state of the country’s airlines, saying that they are in serious financial straits. Nuhu, who spoke at the just concluded 7th Aviation Africa Summit in Abuja yesterday, noted that what the carriers are currently going through is a reflection of the difficult economy they operate He explained how difficult it is for the airline to exist amid the high cost of operations and astronomical interest rates by financial institutions. Nuhu further stated that the operating environment the carriers find themselves in is too harsh for them to be profitable including the high cost of insurance for their airplanes.

“Nigerian airlines are operating in a very difficult environment. An airline cannot operate in isolation of the economy it is operating in and the Nigerian economy is in very difficult times. The cost of financing is 25 per cent. That is killing to start with. You take a loan and you are paying 25 per cent of whatever you make to the bank,” he said. “You are not talking of your expenses, your cost, and your current and long-term liabilities. Quite a few of them are in financial strait and some are okay. So, that is the way it is. It is a very difficult environment for the airlines and we also sincerely sympathise with them and we will try and see where we have flexibility to make life easy for them.”

On how the CAA is trying to mitigate some of the airlines’ challenges Captain Nuhu said: “Like the issue of insurance, the insurance is from Lloyds of London, from another country, and it requires a huge amount of foreign exchange. Normally, insurance pay is for one year, but we know an airline that has 20, or 30 aircraft like Air Peace for it to pay insurance is a huge task, that is why we say pay quarterly, at least to reduce the financial burden, especially on the requirement of getting foreign exchange at a time. “We try to assist the airlines in that area, and those who have debts; we reach an agreement with them.

If I have N1 billion with you, I am not asking you to pay that N1 billion to me, because if I do that, I am going to kill your business. So, we reach a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and they pay an amount that will not cripple their operation. “But also, they have to pay a reasonable amount to clear those outstanding debts. Those are the areas where we have flexibility with the industry.” Reacting to a statement credited to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that Abuja and Lagos airports are the most expensive airports in the world with about 27 revenue charges imposed on airlines, he said most of those charges are from other organisations within the airport.