Nigerian Carrier Granted Gambia’s 5th Freedom Right To Deepen SAATM

Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Overland Airways, has been granted the Fifth Freedom right by The Gambian Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA); a significant boost to widening the airline’s operations from any part of The Gambia to any destination within the subregion in line with the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), a policy of the Africa Union (AU) that liberalises the African skies.

The Director-General of GCAA, Nfansu Bojang, disclosed when Overland Airways launched service to the West African country.

In what appeared to be a watershed moment in The Gambia’s air transport industry, the thrice-weekly service via Freetown is launched against the backdrop of renewed efforts to enhance intra-African air connectivity through the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The DG noted that as SAATM Pilot Implementation Project (PIP) State and a founding member of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG), the decision of the government to grant Overland Airways Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights through Freetown in line with Article 3.1 of the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) reinforces, “Our commitment to the ideas of SSAATM in the BAG sub-region.

The Fifth Freedom Aviation Right means that the aircraft of country A, from a service originating in country A, is allowed to embark passengers and cargo in country B and disembark them in country C.

The GCAA was of the view that establishing a direct air link between Lagos and Banjul would greatly benefit the two sister countries as it would enable greater movement of people which would lead to wider economic benefits.

Bajang assured the carrier of total support and commitment in the form of incentives, granting of rights on other routes as well as designation where neccessary, geared towards making its Banjul operations successful.

He lauded the Chief Executive Officer of Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo for his commitment to SAATM implementation and efforts to make air transport seamless within West Africa in particular and Africa in general.

He said he never had any doubt in Boyo’s commitment and confidence in the promotion of the integration of intraAfrican air connectivity.

“The YD we know is more than three decades old and the one that came next is 15 years old now. Now, we have SAATM.

SAATM is an AU project but we don’t want SAATM to be another ten years, we want SAATM to be now and for SAATM to be now, we must believe in ourselves and we as regulators and operators and service providers, we hold it to ourselves to support our airlines in any ways possible and one of the ways to do that is to make travel affordable to our citizens,” he added.

The Gambia’s Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, disclosed that without the Fifth Freedom to Banjul, the growth of the hub concept will not happen.

