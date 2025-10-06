Nigerian Capital Market Mature But Underutilized- Oni

Mr. Sola Oni, the Chief Executive Officer of Sofunix Investment and Communications, has shared insights on the current state of the Nigerian stock market, noting that despite its upward trajectory, it has yet to fully realize its potential for economic growth and development.

Oni emphasized that the Nigerian capital market has achieved a significant level of structural maturity over the past decade. This advancement is evidenced by the emergence of a diverse array of trading platforms and financial instruments, which starkly contrasts with the previous era dominated by the Nigerian Exchange as a virtual monopoly.

Key institutions such as the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ) Plc, and NASD Plc have been established, collectively fostering a more robust, transparent, and competitive capital market ecosystem, he said. In his assessment, Oni pointed out that while these developments represent important progress in diversifying the market, the enhancements made to regulatory frameworks and investor protections have not yet translated into maximum efficiency or utilization of the full range of market capabilities.

He expressed concern that the Nigerian capital market continues to underperform as a crucial facilitator of economic growth. “The market remains underutilized when it comes to financing vital development initiatives and empowering the real sector,” Oni stated. He urged a paradigm shift in perspective, advocating that the capital market should no longer be relegated to a secondary role in the economy.

Instead, it must assume a central role in shaping the nation’s economic agenda. Oni suggested that by enhancing its functionality and accessibility, the Nigerian capital market could play an instrumental role in national development, significantly contribute to job creation, and drive sustainable economic growth. He called for more targeted efforts to engage local investors, expand financial literacy, and encourage innovative financing solutions that align with the needs of the real economy.