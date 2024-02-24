Nigerian, Cameroonian Navy Intercept Vessel Filled With 30,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil

A ship carrying 30,000 liters of suspected Nigerian crude oil theft has been intercepted as a result of a cooperative operation between the Nigerian and Cameroonian naval forces.

Commodore Rotimi Oderemi, the Commander of Nigeria Navy Ship, NNS Victory, disclosed this on Saturday during the ship’s inspection at Ibaka in the Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Oderemi who spoke with reporters said the MV Jasmine was discovered in Nigerian national waters from reliable information and cooperation with the Eastern Naval Command Center.

He claimed that NNS Ekulu, a patrol boat in the Nigerian Navy, was assigned the task of intercepting the suspected ship and questioning its crew.

“Upon noticing NNS Ekulu, the suspected vessel proceeded to the international waters between Nigeria and Cameroon, just as NNS Ekulu was in its hot pursuit.

“Resulting from our collaboration and with the support of the Cameroonian Navy, the vessel was intercepted and brought to Ibaka with eight Nigerians on board.

“Thirty thousand litres of crude oil is a huge volume. It can fetch N40 million at the international crude oil market,’’ he said.