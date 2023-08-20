Nigerian, Cameroonian Forces Block BNL Militants From Bombing Vessels

Nigerian and Cameroonian forces on Saturday foiled attempts by the suspected members of the militants wing of the Biafra Nation League (BNL) to blow up warships near the Ikeng Abana in Bakassi Penisula.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the pro-Biafra militants attempted to drop explosives into warships near but were repelled of by superior firepower.

Sources in the neighbourhood said the Nigerian Navy may be conducting training exercises on the waters involving the testing of some heavy guns.

Other sources stated that Cameroon may have redeployed their forces to beef up security in the Joint border security.

“We know that Cameroon may have also deployed men of the Rapid Intervention battalion, BIR, in response to the alleged shootout between Biafra separatist militants, the Black Marine, and joint border security forces a few days ago”, the source said.

It was discovered that military officials from Cameroon appeared to have requested further soldier reinforcements in the Peninsula subdivisions of Isangele and Idabato.

The militant group has been calling for the establishment of the independent state of Biafra, urging the federal government to free Nnamdi Kanu, and requesting that Cameroonian authorities remove their troops from the Bakassi Peninsula.