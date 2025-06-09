Nigerian Businesses Gear Up For Higher Spending As Inflation Surges

Share

Nearly half of Nigerian businesses are bracing for increased spending in the months ahead, even as the nation’s headline inflation rate continues to hover at multi-decade highs.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest Inflation Expectations Survey (IES) for May 2025, 46.7 per cent of business operators indicate plans to ramp up expenditures, compared to just 32.6 per cent of households.

The finding underscores a notable divergence in economic sentiment, with firms appearing more bullish about future prospects despite the broader macroeconomic strain.

The CBN report attributes business expectations to several factors currently shaping Nigeria’s inflation landscape—chief among them being exchange rate volatility, rising transportation costs, and persistent security threats that continue to disrupt supply chains across the country.

Nonetheless, businesses appear undeterred. “Many firms are positioning themselves for long-term growth,” the report notes, “by adopting forwardlooking strategies, including increased spending to mitigate operational pressures and enhance market competitiveness.”

The survey also revealed that 75.1 per cent of business respondents anticipate higher expenditures this month, outpacing 67.1 per cent of households who indicated similar plans.

Although both groups project higher spending over the next six months, expectations among households have begun to waver slightly, with a growing share now considering cutbacks amid economic uncertainty.

Large enterprises and urban dwellers emerged as the most inflation-sensitive demographics, the survey found. Their perceptions of elevated price levels are shaping both immediate and forwardlooking expenditure decisions.

Yet, instead of tightening belts, many business leaders are opting for strategic expansion—viewing the inflation cycle as a period not merely of risk, but also of recalibrated opportunity. The economic backdrop remains daunting.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a headline inflation rate of 33.69 percent in April 2025, fueled predominantly by spiraling food and transport prices.

The CBN has since responded with a suite of aggressive monetary policy measures, including successive hikes to the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and targeted interventions in the foreign exchange market aimed at curbing volatility and defending the naira.

Still, inflation expectations remain elevated, with businesses citing operational cost pressures and fragile logistics infrastructure as ongoing hurdles.

But rather than retreat, a significant share of Nigeria’s corporate sector appears prepared to double down—expanding outlays in what many interpret as a bet on the economy’s eventual stabilization.

