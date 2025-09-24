New Telegraph

September 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Nigerian Business Mogul,…

Nigerian Business Mogul, Olorogun Oscar Ibru, Dies At 67

The Nigerian business community has been thrown into mourning following the death of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Olorogun Oscar Ibru, chairman of the Ibru Organisation.

Family sources confirmed that the scion of the famous Ibru dynasty died on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was aged 67.

Born on August 11, 1958, Oscar Ibru was the eldest son of the late industrialist Michael Ibru and became one of the most prominent figures in Nigeria’s corporate and philanthropic circles.

READ ALSO:

A graduate of the London School of Economics, Ibru was instrumental in expanding the Ibru Organisation across multiple sectors, including shipping, agriculture, aviation, oil and gas, and real estate.

He also carved out a distinct legacy of his own through corporate leadership, social initiatives, and humanitarian projects.

Renowned for his philanthropy in education and healthcare, as well as his strong patronage of the arts, Ibru was widely respected as a visionary leader who combined business acumen with social responsibility.

“Oscar Ibru represented resilience, vision, and commitment to national development. His contributions to Nigeria’s economy and his generosity will never be forgotten,” an associate said in tribute.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across Nigeria, with business leaders, political figures, and cultural icons describing his death as a monumental loss.

Media entrepreneur Dele Momodu wrote: “He was an extremely friendly gentleman, and a socialite par excellence, who was loved so passionately by family and friends. Rest in peace, dear brother.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Gov Sule Mourns Sen Ewuga, Describes Him As True Patriot
Read Next

CBN Launches Naira Handling Campaign, Assures Cash Supply For Yuletide