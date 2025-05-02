Nigerian Broadcaster Sets New Guinness World Record

Share

Nigerian broadcaster George Iniabasi Essien, popularly known as Mighty George, has made history by completing a record-breaking 105 hours and eight seconds on air in his bid to set a new Guinness World Record for the Longest Talk Show on Radio.

The extraordinary feat was achieved at exactly 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the studios of Comfort 95.1 FM in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, surpassing the previous record of 88 hours held by Taishi Masuoka of Matsubara, Japan.

Mighty George, who was crowned Nigeria Broadcaster of the Year in 2023, began the marathon talk show at midnight on Sunday, April 27.

Over the course of 105 continuous hours, he engaged more than 100 guests on a wide range of topics, including governance, culture, entertainment, and youth development.

One of the standout moments of the broadcast was the appearance of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, PhD, who lent his support and encouragement to the record-setting effort.

As the clock hit the 105-hour milestone, the compound of Comfort FM erupted in celebration.

Supporters, media colleagues, and well-wishers cheered the milestone, while social media lit up with congratulatory messages from across the country and beyond.

The Guinness World Records team is currently reviewing evidence submitted by George’s team for official certification.

Speaking shortly after concluding the broadcast, Mighty George thanked his supporters, technical crew, and the management of Comfort FM, describing the experience as “the most challenging and rewarding journey of my career.”

“This is not just about setting a record. It’s about showcasing the power of Nigerian broadcasting and the spirit of resilience,” he said.

The achievement places George in the global spotlight and further solidifies his standing as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished media personalities.

