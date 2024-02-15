Nigerian Breweries to Increase Price of Beer From Feb. 19

Nigerian Breweries Plc has issued a new price review notification to all its customers in the West Zone. In a statement, the company said the upward price review will take effective from Monday, February 19, 2024.

It noted that the increase is deemed necessary to offset the impact of increased production expenses. “This is to inform you that we are constrained to review the prices of some of our SKUs with effect from Monday, February 19, 2024. “This review has become necessary because of continued rising input costs and the need to mitigate the impact,” the statement said.

The company assured customers that those who had fully paid for orders before the specified date would be honoured at the existing prices. However, orders exceeding the communicated quantity window will be subject to the revised pricing. “In appreciation of our great partnership and your commitment, we will deliver at current prices all open orders that are fully funded and created in our system before 00.00 hrs on Monday, February 19, 2024.

“The exact quantity of orders that will be allowed will be communicated to you by your Regional Business Manager (RBM). Any order in excess of this quantity will be re-invoiced at the new price on the 19th of February 2024,” the statement added.