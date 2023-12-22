Nigerian Breweries to Acquire 80% Stake in Distell Wines

Nigerian Breweries Plc’s shareholders have approved the acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria Limited. The approval was part of the special resolutions reached at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders held in Lagos.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing Public as reported by Nairametrics.

A statement signed by Uaboi G. Agbebaku, Company Secretary, noted that at the Extraordinary General Meeting the following resolution was proposed and duly passed: “That the acquisition of

(i) the 80% economic interest, voting and other rights of Heineken Beverages (Holding) Limited (“HBL”) in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited (“DWSN”), which interests and rights are held through Distell International Limited, and

(ii) 100% of the import business of HBL in Nigeria, (including the license to market, distribute and sell the imported products, as well as produce any of the imported brands locally), for the Consideration of N7.01 billion (and on such other terms and conditions contained in the Transaction Circular supporting the acquisition, as well as those the parties will negotiate and agree on in a Share Purchase Agreement), be and is at this moment approved.”

Nigerian Breweries Plc announced last month that it would convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders for an 80% acquisition of Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria Limited. The statement signed by Agbebaku noted that following the conclusion of a detailed review of the Offer, the Board met at a special meeting on the 16th of November 2023 and resolved as follows: