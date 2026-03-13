Nigerian Breweries Takes 29% Stake In Ogun PET Recycling Project

Nigerian Breweries Plc has taken a 29 per cent minority equity stake in a planned food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) production facility to be developed in Ogun State as part of a broader partnership with global recycling and energy firms.

The company disclosed in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited that while it will participate as an investor in the project, it will not be involved in the management or control of the facility.

The recycling plant will be developed through Indorama Ventures Recycling Solutions Limited, a special purpose vehicle created to develop, own and operate the facility.

The project will involve collaboration with Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited as the major partner and Genesis Energy Group as another minority partner.

Indorama Ventures, described as a global sustainable chemical company, is widely regarded as the world’s leading recycler of PET used in beverage packaging, while Genesis Energy Group will provide infrastructure and energy expertise to support the project.

Nigerian Breweries said the investment supports its sustainability objectives and helps secure a stable long-term supply of PET materials for its operations as the country moves toward mandatory recycled PET usage under the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management.

The company noted that the proposed transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, technical validation and operational implementation. The initiative is expected to support Nigeria’s recycling ecosystem and encourage the adoption of sustainable packaging within the beverage industry.