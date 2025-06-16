Nigerian Breweries Signals Bold Comeback With N44.5bn Q1 Profit Surge

Share

…analysts hail return to profitability

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has recorded a remarkable rebound in its financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, reigniting investor confidence and stoking optimism for renewed momentum in Nigeria’s brewing industry.

According to its Q1 2025 financial results, the nation’s foremost beverage manufacturer posted ₦44.55 billion in profit after tax—an astonishing reversal from the ₦52.09 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.

The turnaround, lauded by capital market watchers, is seen as a testament to the company’s operational discipline and the broader brewing sector’s emerging stability.

Total assets grew modestly to ₦1.144 trillion in Q1 2025 from ₦1.138 trillion a year earlier, while revenue surged to ₦383.64 billion, delivering a gross profit of ₦166.57 billion.

Basic earnings per share climbed to ₦1.43, a sharp contrast to the ₦5.07 loss per share posted in Q1 2024. Investment analysts have described the results as a strong signal that the brewer is regaining its footing after two years of turbulence, particularly stemming from foreign exchange volatility and macroeconomic distortions that battered bottom lines across the manufacturing sector.

A Lagos-based securities analyst remarked that the results could serve as a catalyst for increased trading activity in the company’s stock, especially ahead of the full-year results expected in September.

He noted that Nigerian Breweries has historically been a bellwether for investor sentiment on the Nigerian Exchange, and its return to profitability could draw heightened interest from both retail and institutional investors.

“Nigerian Breweries is a key driver of the industrial sector and its downturn over the past two years had a ripple effect across the market. Confidence was shaken.

But for those of us who have tracked the company’s trajectory, this rebound is not entirely surprising. The fundamentals were strong—they only needed the right macro support to shine through,” he said.

Similarly, Chibueze Onah, Chief Executive Officer of Francona Services, an Abuja-based investment advisory firm, praised the brewer’s ability to navigate external pressures—particularly the foreign exchange shocks that previously upended its cost structures and derailed projections.

