Nigerian Breweries Shareholders Approve 1.9bn Shares Cancellation Amid Restructuring

Share

In a decisive move underscoring its commitment to capital efficiency, shareholders of Nigerian Breweries Plc have approved the cancellation of 1.9 billion unissued ordinary shares, a key postscript to the company’s recently concluded ₦599.1 billion rights issue.

The resolution, ratified at the company’s 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, marks a pivotal moment in Nigerian Breweries’ capital restructuring journey.

The cancellation was executed in compliance with Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and Regulation 13 of the Companies Regulations 2021.

As a result of this strategic recalibration, the company’s issued share capital now stands at ₦15.49 billion, comprising 30,983,026,920 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

This follows the earlier creation of 22.61 billion additional shares, which had temporarily raised the share capital to ₦16.44 billion to accommodate the rights issue.

Shareholders at the AGM unanimously endorsed all actions previously taken by the Board of Directors, including the issuance of new shares and the subsequent cancellation of the unsubscribed 1.9 billion units.

The move is seen as a deliberate step toward streamlining the company’s capital structure, reducing its debt burden, and enhancing liquidity amid Nigeria’s challenging economic landscape.

Management emphasised that the rights issue and associated restructuring measures are integral to fortifying the company’s balance sheet and positioning it for sustained growth and competitiveness in the years ahead.

Further reinforcing its financial agility, shareholders also approved a critical amendment to Article 81 of the company’s Articles of Association.

Share