Nigerian Breweries Secures Full Ownership Of DWSN

Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) has solidified its position in the Nigerian beverage industry by acquiring the remaining 20 per cent stake in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited (DWSN), securing full ownership of the subsidiary.

In a regulatory disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange on March 19, 2024, and signed by Company Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, NB confirmed the completion of the transaction with minority shareholders, Ekulo International Limited and Next International Nigeria Limited, each previously holding a 10 per cent stake.

This strategic acquisition underscores Nigerian Breweries’ ambition to diversify beyond its traditional beer portfolio. “The full acquisition will help to reduce complexities and make decision-making faster in NB’s ambition to expand beyond beer,” the company stated.

With this move, DWSN has transitioned its production from rented premises to NB’s facilities, positioning the company to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s growing wines, spirits, and readyto-drink (RTD) markets.

Nigerian Breweries initially acquired an 80 per cent stake in DWSN in June 2024, along with full control of Heineken Beverages’ import business in Nigeria.

The deal enabled NB to broaden its portfolio, incorporating the importation, marketing, and distribution of renowned wines, spirits, and cider brands. DWSN’s local production and distribution, under a licensing agreement with Heineken Beverages, include popular brands such as the 4th Street wine range, Chamdor, Hunters Dry, and Savannah Dry.

Meanwhile, its imported portfolio boasts globally recognized names like Drosty Hof, Nederburg, Amarula Cream Liqueur, Bain’s Whisky, and Scottish Leader Whisky.

By securing full ownership of DWSN, Nigerian Breweries aims to strengthen its competitive edge in Nigeria’s lucrative alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage sectors, leveraging its extensive production and distribution network. Despite an 80.8 per cent surge in full-year revenue for 2024—reaching N1.08 trillion from N599.6 billion— Nigerian Breweries faced rising costs, with the cost of sales jumping 97.5 per cent to N764.5 billion.

The company ultimately reported a post-tax loss of N144.8 billion for FY’24, as disclosed in its audited financial report on February 14, 2025.

To counter financial headwinds, NB initiated a business recovery plan, including a Rights Issue backed by shareholders.

The company remains focused on fortifying its financial position while capitalising on new growth opportunities in the non-beer beverage segment.

