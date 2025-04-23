Nigerian Breweries Roars Back To Profitability With N45bn Q1 Net Profit Surge

Share

In a commanding display of financial resurgence, Nigerian Breweries Plc, the country’s leading brewing conglomerate and a member of the global HEINEKEN Group, has announced a stellar performance for the first quarter of 2025, posting a net revenue of N383 billion and a net profit of N45 billion — marking a remarkable turnaround from the N52 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.

According to the unaudited results filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the company’s Q1’25 revenue reflects a 69 per cent year-on-year surge from N227 billion in Q1’24, underscoring robust consumer demand and strategic operational recalibration.

Notably, operating profit soared by an extraordinary 238 per cent to N85 billion, up from N25 billion in the prior year, a testament to the brewer’s intensified focus on cost containment and productivity optimisation.

Despite the persistent macroeconomic headwinds, including surging inflation and elevated input costs, Nigerian Breweries has reasserted its financial strength.

This Q1 profit achievement builds on the profitability recorded in Q4’24, affirming the company’s decisive return to the growth trajectory after grappling with previous quarters of losses.

Speaking on the results, Managing Director and CEO, Hans Essaadi, credited the resurgence to strategic reforms implemented in 2024, including portfolio optimisation, operational rightsizing, and disciplined capital deployment.

“The notable improvement in our financial performance reflects volume and value growth, operational discipline, and the long-term benefits of our recovery initiatives,” Essaadi stated.

The company’s turnaround has been bolstered by overwhelming shareholder confidence, evidenced by the 92 per cent subscription rate recorded in its recent Rights Issue.

