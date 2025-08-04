Nigerian Breweries Returns To Profitability With N88.06bn In Q2’25 As Revenue Soars 53%

Nigerian Breweries Plc has staged a remarkable return to profitability in the second quarter of 2025, posting a net profit of N88.06 billion, a stark reversal from the N84.32 billion lossreported in the same period of 2024.

The turnaround was powered by robust revenue growth of 53 per cent, as the company recorded N733.19 billion in topline earnings, up from N478.84 billion in Q2 2024.

The impressive results, filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Thursday, underscore the company’s resilience amid a tough operating environment characterised by elevated inflation, weakened consumer spending, and volatile exchange rate dynamics.

Cost of Sales climbed to N423.57 billion, a 32.7 per cent increase from the N319.19 billion recorded in the same quarter last year, reflecting the passthrough effect of input cost inflation and rising energy expenses.

Operating expenses also rose, with Selling, Distribution, and Administrative costs increasing by 29 per cent to N159.58 billion, up from N124.04 billion in the prior period.

Despite these pressures, Nigerian Breweries was able to significantly expand its margins, driven by disciplined cost management, strategic pricing, and strong brand execution across its beverage portfolio.

A key contributor to the company’s turnaround was the prudent deployment of proceeds from its recent Rights Issue, which facilitated significant deleveraging.

According to Managing Director Thibaut Boidin, Nigerian Breweries slashed its net financing costs by 87 per cent, strengthening its balance sheet and reducing exposure to interest rate volatility in a tightening monetary environment.

“The elimination of foreign currencydenominated debts and the relative stability of the naira contributed to a net FX gain in the period,” Boidin said, contrasting it with the exchange losses that weighed down results in 2024.

Boidin further attributed the rebound to a combination of “sustained innovation, agile market execution, right pricing strategies, and enhanced operational efficiencies” — factors he said were central to navigating Nigeria’s evolving consumption dynamics and inflationary pressures.

Uaboi Agbebaku, Company Secretary and Legal Director, reiterated the Board’s confidence in its long-term strategic vision.

He highlighted that the full integration of Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited, now under the company’s full ownership, will serve as a springboard for enhanced portfolio diversification and market penetration.

“The Board remains focused on driving value through cost optimisation, strengthening brand equity, and enhancing our route-to-market capabilities,” Agbebaku stated.

With its sharp return to profitability and renewed financial stability, Nigerian Breweries appears well-positioned to consolidate its leadership in Nigeria’s beverage sector.

The successful restructuring of its debt profile, combined with improved pricing power and portfolio expansion, signals growing investor confidence as the company enters the second half of the year with renewed momentum.