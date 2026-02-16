Nigerian Breweries Returns To Profit With N99.1bn In 2025

Nigerian Breweries Plc has returned to profitability for the year ended December 31, 2025, posting a net profit of N99.1 billion, a significant turnaround from the N145.0 billion loss recorded in 2024.

The brewer’s audited financial statements show that group revenue rose by 35 per cent to N1.47 trillion in 2025, compared with N1.08 trillion in the previous year, driven by sustained innovation, premiumisation, right pricing and improved commercial execution.

Gross profit climbed 77 per cent to N565.2 billion from N319.9 billion in 2024, reflecting stronger topline growth despite higher input costs. Operating profit surged by 194 per cent to N205.2 billion, up from N69.9 billion in the prior year.

The company’s net finance costs declined sharply by 83 per cent to N44.1 billion in 2025 from N252.8 billion in 2024, largely due to reduced borrowings and the impact of its 2024 rights issue, which helped deleverage the balance sheet and eliminate foreign currency exposures.

Profit before tax stood at N161.1 billion, compared with a pre-tax loss of N182.9 billion a year earlier. After accounting for income tax of N62.0 billion, profit after tax from continuing operations came in at N99.1 billion.

Basic earnings per share improved to 319 kobo in 2025 from a loss per share of 1,207 kobo in 2024, underscoring the company’s rebound. Despite the improved performance, retained earnings remained negative at N72.2 billion, reflecting the heavy losses recorded in the preceding two years.

Total assets stood at N1.07 trillion at year-end 2025, down from N1.14 trillion in 2024. Total liabilities declined to N505.9 billion from N674.3 billion, while total equity increased to N560.2 billion from N463.9 billion.

In a commentary accompanying the results, the board said 2025 marked a rebound from a challenging 2024 that was impacted by macroeconomic headwinds.

It noted that operating profit growth was supported by rigorous cost discipline, productivity gains and supply chain efficiencies under the company’s recovery plan.

During the year, the full acquisition and integration of Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited was completed, with management stating that the move would expand the company’s portfolio beyond beer and strengthen long-term growth prospects.

The board expressed confidence that continued focus on agility, innovation, revenue management and financial discipline would position the company for sustainable growth and long-term value creation for shareholders.