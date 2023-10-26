Nigerian Breweries Records N10.319bn Pre-Tax Loss In Q3

Nigerian Breweries Plc has released its unaudited and provisional results for the third quarter (nine months) ended September 30, 2023 recording group loss before tax (LBT) of N78.163billion as against profit before tax (PBT) of N19.09billion in the same period of 2022, representing a decline by 487.6percent.

In the same period, the foremost brewer reported group basic loss per share (LPS) of 689kobo as against earnings per share (EPS) of 182kobo in 9M’2022, representing a 478.6 per cent decline.

The corporation put forth several reasons for the loss, including higher loan rates, lower sales volume from lower discretionary income, depreciated foreign exchange losses from the depreciation of the Naira, and higher input costs from inflation.

Compared to the loss of ₦6.604 billion disclosed in a similar period in September 2022, the Group’s disclosure shows a considerable increase of 56.24% to ₦10.319 billion in loss before tax.

Due to this significant loss, the nine-month loss before taxes has increased to N78.163 billion, which is significantly less than the N19.093 billion pre-tax profit that was reported during the same period in the previous year.

Based on the outcomes, the company’s revenue increased by single digits, mostly due to pricing strategies intended to counteract the effects of inflation.

While the volume of flavoured beer increased, led by Desperados, sales volumes decreased. The decline in volumes is linked to the burden on disposable money as well as sociopolitical issues facing the nation.

READ ALSO:

Revenue increased by 4.20% in Q3 compared to the previous year to N124.382 billion, making the revenue for the first nine months total N401.801 billion.

However, the company’s cost structure suffered as a result of the ongoing effects of growing inflation, resulting in an operational loss of N1.119 billion in the third quarter. As a result, operating profit decreased by 22% overall over the course of the nine months, to N27.259 billion.

The company also saw a significant increase in net finance costs, mostly due to high interest expenses and foreign exchange losses.

As a result, the quarterly loss after tax increased by 141% year over year to N9.596 billion, and the nine-month post-tax loss was N57.195 billion.

The company also saw a significant increase in interest income of 257.59%, to N107 million in Q3, for a total of N293 million over the nine months.

However, this increase in income was offset by significant interest expenses of N7.740 billion and a net loss of N1.567 billion on foreign exchange transactions.

Due to this combination, the net financing cost for the third quarter came to N9.200 billion, and the net finance cost for the full nine months was N105.425 billion. This indicates a notable annual increase in net finance costs of 546.98%.

It is anticipated that the ongoing decline in profitability will have a significant effect in multiple areas.

First off, it might have an impact on the return to shareholders because there might not be much profit left over to pay out as dividends. Investors who depend on dividend income may be disappointed by this.

The business has a solid track record of paying dividends. It paid out N13.9 billion in dividends, or all of its earnings, in 2022.

But given the ongoing reduction in retained earnings, which is mostly the result of after-tax losses, there is reason to be concerned about the company’s capacity to pay dividends in 2023

The company’s share price dropped significantly in 2022, losing almost 18% of its worth. Moreover, it fell 2.6% yesterday, closing at N38 per share, adding to the 7.2% year-to-date (YTD) loss.

These numbers show that the company’s share price is continuing to decline, which could worry investors and market watchers.

Therefore, it is critical that Nigerian Breweries aggressively look for strategies to diversify these systematic risks and take proactive measures to overcome these macroeconomic obstacles.