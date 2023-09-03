Nigerian Breweries Party With Johnny Drille, DJ Sose To Unveil Goldberg Black

It was a party with top notch celebrities, industry leaders, notable personalities, with music superstar, Johnny Drille thrilling guests to his hit song, ‘How Are You’ at the unveiling of Nigerian- Breweries Plc newest addition to the Larger Beer brand, ‘Goldberg Black’. At the highly-anticipated launch event which took place at Rhapsody Restaurant, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, September 1st, the premium Beer company established their landmark move to revolutionise the Nigerian alcohol beverage market.

According to the Portfolio Manager- Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Ita Bassey, the Goldberg Black is a dark lager beer with a relatively higher ABV of 6%, brewed with dark malt and notes of caramel for a distinct taste and aroma. “We are excited about Goldberg Black’s entry into the Nigerian market.

This is a testament to our commitment to building meaningful connections with consumers. Goldberg Black not only provides a refreshing option for beer enthusiasts but also contributes to the growth and development of the Nigerian beverage industry,” he said.

He also stated that what sets Goldberg Black apart from the plethora of beer brands available in Nigeria’s bustling beer market is its rich taste, cultural intonation and unique features that resonate with the Nigerian consumer base.

“Brewed with exceptional quality, Goldberg Black is renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence. The brand’s commitment to using the finest ingredients ensures that every sip delivers a taste of uncompromising quality and craftsmanship.” This unveiling comes as a momentous step, marking the company’s commitment to expanding its reach and catering to the discerning tastes of Nigerian consumers.

As the iconic dark lager graces the shelves of NIgerian stores and finds its way into the hands of eager consumers, Goldberg Black’s entry into the Nigerian market is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the alcohol beverage industry. With its rich heritage, impeccable quality, and commitment to innovation, the brand is all set to make a lasting impression on Nigeria’s vibrant beverage landscape.