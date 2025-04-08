Nigerian Breweries Mulls Shift In Funding Approach To Mitigate Interest Cost

Share

In a decisive move to re – calibrate its financial structure and mitigate the mounting burden of interest costs, Nigerian Breweries Plc has unveiled a proposal to amend Article 81 of its Articles of Association.

The revision—subject to shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM)—is designed to expand the company’s borrowing capabilities and unlock alternative funding avenues.

This strategic amendment, if ratified, will empower the Board of Directors to secure capital through diversified means, including the mortgaging of company assets and issuance of securities.

The overarching goal is to enhance liquidity, reduce dependence on conventional high-interest loans, and ultimately fortify the brewery giant’s balance sheet.

Speaking at a Pre-AGM media briefing, Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Hans Essaadi, candidly acknowledged the company’s current financial pressures, citing elevated debt levels and rising interest obligations.

Nevertheless, he underscored management’s unwavering commitment to steering the company toward sustainable profitability. “One of the items on the AGM agenda is a request for shareholders’ approval to amend our borrowing clause.

This will grant us more flexibility to access funds at more favorable rates,” he affirmed. The proposed amendment stipulates that total outstanding borrowings—excluding short-term facilities acquired in the ordinary course of business—must not exceed 2.5 times the company’s paidup share capital and reserves without express shareholder consent.

However, lenders and business partners will be shielded from liability in verifying compliance with this cap unless formally advised otherwise.

Essaadi also hinted at the potential reactivation of two previously mothballed brewery sites, contingent on favorable market conditions, signaling a readiness to scale operations in tandem with improved fiscal stability.

Beyond financial restructuring, Nigerian Breweries is doubling down on human capital development. Human Resource Director, Grace OmoLamai, reiterated the company’s commitment to cultivating a diverse, inclusive, and highperforming workplace.

“We are proud to remain a top employer in Nigeria, offering employees the tools and environment they need to thrive,” she said.

