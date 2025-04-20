Nigerian Breweries Launches Big Weekend Experience 3.0 Nationwide Tour

Share

Nigerian Breweries Plc is set to thrill consumers once again with the return of The Big Weekend Experience 3.0, the ultimate beer party designed to bring high-energy performances, immersive brand experiences, and cultural celebrations to cities across Nigeria. This highly anticipated event will unfold over several months, uniting communities through music, live entertainment, and unforgettable shared moments all with the perfect beer in hand.

The Big Weekend Experience 3.0 will make stops in major cities, including Awka, Owerri, Abakaliki, Trans Amadi, Jos, Uyo, Warri, Ikotun, Ilesa, Benin, Oyo, Abuja, Kaduna, and Abeokuta, every Sunday. Each city will enjoy a uniquely curated lineup featuring top regional artists, DJ battles, and exciting consumer engagements, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reflects the energy of each location.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Mfon Bassey, National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., stated: “The Big Weekend Experience is not just an event—it’s the ultimate beer party, bringing together great music, vibrant energy, and the rich culture of celebration that defines us. This year, we are raising the bar with a richer, more immersive experience that truly connects with people and creates lasting memories.”

Adding to the excitement, The Big Weekend Experience 2025 will align with major national celebrations such as Easter, Workers’ Day, and Independence Day, delivering special performances and unique activations that make each occasion even more memorable.

Share