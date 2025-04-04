Nigerian Breweries Forecasts Economic Resurgence In 2025

Share

Nigerian Breweries Plc anticipates a brighter economic outlook in 2025, buoyed by easing inflation, exchange rate stability, and a recalibrated energy market, according to its Managing Director, Mr. Hans Essaadi.

Speaking at the company’s 79th Pre-Annual General Meeting in Lagos on Thursday, Essaadi projected that inflationary pressures would subside due to a higher base effect, a rebased Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the continued stabilization of key economic indicators.

“The expansion of local refining capacity—particularly from the Dangote Refinery and the revitalisation of state-owned refineries in Warri and Port Harcourt—will mitigate foreign exchange volatility linked to energy imports,” he explained.

“A reduced reliance on premium motor spirit (petrol) imports will further ease pressure on Nigeria’s foreign reserves, fostering a more balanced payments system,” he added.

Essaadi emphasised that sustained economic growth would hinge on the government’s ability to address critical structural challenges, including revenue generation, debt sustainability, fiscal discipline, and macroeconomic stability.

On consumer trends, he expressed cautious optimism that 2025 would see an improvement in purchasing power, bolstered by a restructured minimum wage and a more predictable economic environment.

He affirmed that Nigerian Breweries remains strategically positioned to capitalize on a potential resurgence in consumer demand.

With macroeconomic indicators pointing toward greater stability, the brewing giant remains poised to navigate an evolving market landscape, leveraging its industry leadership to drive sustainable growth.

