Nigerian Breweries chairman quits board

Nigerian Breweries Plc has said that its Chairman, Board of Director, Asue Ighodalo, will be resigning on December 31, 2023 to enable him devote his full attention to the new cause. The company also appointed the longest serving Director, Sijbe Hiemstra, to act as the chairman in the interim effective January 1, 2024. During this transition period, the company explained that Hiemstra would steer the affairs of the board and oversee the process of appointing a substantive chairman.

Hiemstra, who served on the statutory audit committee joined the board on August 1, 2011 and was a past Heineken regional president for Africa and Middle East. Also, following the completion of her nine-year tenure as an Independent NonExecutive Director, Ndidi O. Nwuneli, had notified the board to step down as a director by December 31, 2023. The board resolved to appoint Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli as an independent non-executive director effective January 1, 2024, to fill the vacancy on the Board.