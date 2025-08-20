Nigerian Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Makeup Application

Nigerian makeup artist Theresa Emegwara has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest makeup application by an individual.

A statement by her media aide Robert Ekat said Emegwara, popularly called TesGlam, broke the record on August 19 at 7.15 am, when she clocked 103 hours, 25 minutes, and 34 seconds to beat the previous record.

According to the statement, the artist, who is aiming to set a new milestone by a significant margin of 144 hours, will continue her quest after breaking the previous record.

It added that the 28-year-old, who launched her quest under the banner of Glam 4-144, commended family and friends for their support in helping to achieve the new record.

The statement quoted her as saying:“I am filled with immense gratitude and energy from the support of everyone cheering me on. “This has really tested me; I have cried and nearly given up. We are not yet done. The aim is 144 hours.”