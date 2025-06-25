Nigerian, Brazilian 2nd Ladies Visit Nike Art Gallery, Cowries Initiative In Abuja

Share

Wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Hajiya Nana Shettima, and her Brazilian counterpart, Mrs. Maria Lucia Alckmin on Wednesday embarked on a cultural tour of the Nike Art Gallery, Abuja, and the 5 Cowries Initiative, designed to showcase and appreciate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage in arts and crafts.

The cultural tour was part of activities lined up for the visit of the Second Lady of the Federative Republic of Brazil in Nigeria alongside her husband, the Vice President of Brazil, H.E. Geraldo Alckmin, for the second phase of the Nigeria–Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM).

According to a press release by Mrs. Shettima’s spokesman, Kwaptchi Hamman, the visit of the South American nation’s second family to Nigeria was aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between the two nations in key areas such as defence, agriculture, energy, and cultural exchange.

Renowned artist and founder of the gallery, Oyenike Monica Okundaye, led the the second ladies on the tour, presenting various artworks and collections by Nigerian artists, including charcoal drawings, paintings, textiles, weaving, and beading.

With over 5,000 artworks on display, the gallery captures major traditions, stories, chronicles of Nigerian history, and reflection of society through sculptures and quilting.

Nike Art Gallery was also widely celebrated for training young artists and fostering creativity while showcasing the natural beauty of Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

The delegation also visited the 5 Cowries Initiative, an education through arts project that integrated artistic expression into learning.

Maria Lucia Alckmin, in the company of Hajiya Nana Shettima, witnessed firsthand how the initiative enhanced education and empowered young people through creative engagement.

