Nigerian Brands Shine At Groundbreaking Trade Fairs In US

Nigerian brands on Saturday lit up New York at the maiden edition of the NaijaBrandChick Trade Fair and Exhibitions.

The event brought together passionate business owners from across Nigeria and buyers from across the United States and North America, which affirmed Nigeria’s growing status as a hub for competitive brands.

Speaking at the fair in New York, Nigeria’s Consul-General Abubakar Jidda described the exhibition as a living testament to the wealth and uniqueness of the Nigerian spirit.

He said: “This brands display is to showcase Nigeria’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, her ingenuity, resilience and global ambition of Nigerian brands to the world.

“I want to thank you for finding time to travel all the way from Nigeria, all over the US, Europe and North America to come and display and support NaijaBrandChick to exhibit Nigerian brands that make us look very unique.”