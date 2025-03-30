Share

A former national and West African light-heavyweight champion, Segun Success Olanrewaju, tragically collapsed and died during a professional fight in Ghana on Saturday.

Olanrewaju, a Nigerian boxer, was competing against Ghanaian counterpart, Jon Mbanugu, at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at the Bukom Boxing Arena when he suddenly lost consciousness in the ring.

Reports indicate that he was leading in points before he collapsed.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the shocking moment when the Nigerian boxer fell, leading to immediate efforts to revive him, but he sadly did not survive.

Olanrewaju was a respected figure in Nigerian and West African boxing, holding both national and regional light-heavyweight titles during his career.

Following his passing, tributes have poured in from fellow boxers, fans, and sports officials, who described him as a dedicated and passionate fighter whose impact on the sport will not be forgotten.

The cause of his sudden collapse remains unclear, and further investigations are expected to be carried out.

