Nigerian-Born Beninese International, Omotoyossi, Dies At 39

Nigerian-born retired Benin Republic international, Razak Omotoyossi is dead. His death was confirmed yesterday, by his former Swedish club, Helsingborgs IF.

In a post on X (Formerly Twitter), the club wrote: “Helsingborgs IF is in mourning. “We have been informed that our former player Razak Omotoyossi has passed away at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Omotoyossi, who switched nationality to represent Benin after starting his career in the Nigerian league, became one of the country’s most celebrated footballers. He scored 21 goals in 55 international appearances, placing him among Benin’s all-time top scorers.

He is fondly remembered for his performance during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where he netted all four goals in Benin’s 4-1 victory over Togo and finished as joint top scorer of the campaign alongside Samuel Eto’o.