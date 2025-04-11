Nigerian Barge Operators Move To Explore $6bn Oil Freighting Deal

Share

Some Nigerian barge operators are gradually moving into oil sector to grab part of the $6 billion (N9.3 trillion) freight charges being controlled by foreign companies.

Apart from the harsh environment in container shipment, it was revealed that foreign shipping companies had dislodged them from earning N500 billion in container shipping due to lack of capital to acquire modern vessels as the sector has the capacity to lift one million containers, leading to an annual earning of N500 billion.

Worried by the challenges in container shipping, the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) said that there no fewer than 82 companies in the association, with about 2,000 barges and tugboats operating on the waters, saying each of barge engages at least 13 crew members, contributing significantly to 26, 000 jobs creation.

It was revealed that to acquire a self-propelled barge cost between N4 billion and N5 billion, a figure beyond the reach of most local operators, who typically rely on conventional barges and tugboats.

However, it was revealed that some barge operators have started relocating their operations from western ports in Lagos to eastern ports in Port Harcourt and Warri, mentioning harsh operational environments and fall in the volume of containers coming into the port as major challenges.

The President of the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), Bunmi Olumekun, complained that APM Terminals had no berthing space for barges, adding that Lekki Port was not patronising indigenous barge operators due to the inferior barges used by most of them.

According to him, some operators have decided to put up their barges for sale or relocate their businesses to Port Harcourt and other parts of the country to explore the opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

He explained: “With refinery lines becoming active, many barge owners are converting their vessels into oil tankers to tap into the rising demand in economic regions outside Lagos.

This development, has led to a surge in activity in those regions, outpacing that of Lagos.” According to him, Nigeria hasthe potential to become a hub for transshipment in West Africa through movement of cargoes by barge to Benin Republic, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia, saying lack of infrastructure has hindered such bid.

Recall that Olumekun had urged the Federal Government to review some of its policies, saying that these policies posed serious challenges to their operations.

Olumekun said: “We have suggested improvements and even proposed legislation to fix these issues. For example, policies like the requirement for a N50 million bond just to get a license are crippling.

“In more advanced countries, they use insurance bonds, not cash. But here, we have to lock down millions in a bank, doing nothing for an entire year. If that money were invested in the business, it would make a huge difference.

“We have talked to the government, proposing solutions such as making the movement of export cargo and empty containers more efficient.

If that happens, we can move containers quickly and reduce the number of trucks congesting the roads. “We have a lot of quacks in the industry who do not know the industry.

They just feel that the barge business brings money; they just jump into business without consulting, without knowing the roots of that business.”

Also, the Director of Compliance for BOAN, General Sanni Saheed, lamented that the charges by terminal operators had severely impacting the profits of barge operators, making it difficult for them to stay afloat.

He noted that apart from paying N50 million NPA registration, NPA requires operators to pay N80,000 for movement clearance on each voyage, stressing that terminal operators collect N170,000 per unit with another terminal charges.

Recall that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had issued new licences to 24 barge operators to enable them participate in the N500 billion freight business at the seaport.

Annually, about one million containers are ferried by barges on Nigerian waters to off dock terminals as it cost between N400,000 and N500, 000 to ferry a container through the Lagos waterways.

According to the NPA’s Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Ibrahim Abba Umar, the authority is the one chairing the barge licence committee, listing other agencies as Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

He noted that in 2024 alone, out of the 40 applications received by the authority, 24 licences were given, 15 licences were ready for collection, adding that nine had been collected.

