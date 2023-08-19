Nigerian Banks Lost N41bn To Fraud In 4 Years

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), on Friday said the banking industry lost the sum of N41 billion to various frauds between 2019 and 2022. Managing Director, NIBBS, Mr. Pre- mier Oiwoh, disclosed this at the Q3’ 2023 General Meeting of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) held in Lagos. Oiwoh, who was represented by the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at NIBSS, Mr. Temidayo Adekanye, said that, “the sum lost to fraud has increased each year since 2019 from N3 billion to N14 billion in 2022,” adding that, “this is a 377% increase in 5 years.”

He revealed that the total loss recorded to fraud in the first seven months of this year-between January and July- was about N10 billion, which he noted is already more than half of the amount lost in the precedboss, N3 billion was lost to fraud in 2019; N10.9 billion in 2020; N12.8 billion in 2021 and N14. 3 billion in 2022. He also noted that: “The ratio of actual fraud loss to total value of transactions pro- cessed by NIBSS shows a 100% increase.”

Giving further details on the fraud data for this year, he stated that: “The highest fraud count in the last six months was re- corded in May 2023 with 11,716 records while the lowest count was in June 2023 with 6,240.

“The industry recorded its highest actual loss value of N2.7 billion in January 2023 while June 2023 had the loss value of over N800 million.” The NIBSS MD, who called for more collaboration among industry players and stakeholders in order to tackle the electronic payment fraud challenge, disclosed that the primary channels of the fraud are betting platforms, betting wallets, Point of Sale (PoS) agents and cryptocurrencies,.

He, however, said that NIBSS was confident that it’s initiative will help to curb e-payment fraud, known as the central fraud. Management Solution, which will be completed in 2024 and implemented in December, will go a long way in tackling the problem.

In his welcome address at the event, the Director, Payment Systems Management at the CBN, who is also the Chairman of NeFF, Mr Musa Jimoh, noted that the in- creased adoption of e-payment in the country has also led to a rise in e-payment fraud. As he put it: “It is undeniable that the transition towards a cashless society has brought numerous benefits and convenience in facilitating financial transactions. “However, it has also come with its fair share of challenges particularly in combating electronic fraud.

Fraudsters are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using advanced techniques and technologies to target unsuspecting individuals and organisations.” According to him, the theme of the meeting, “New strategies for combating e-Fraud in a cashless environment,” was apt given the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Noting that the NeFF serves as a platform for stakeholders from government agencies, financial institutions, technology providers, law enforcement agencies and other major players to share experiences, he stressed that collaboration among stakeholders will play a key role in helping the country to curb e-fraud.

The meeting, which was attended by top industry officials and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chuk- kol, also saw the unveiling of the NeFF website.