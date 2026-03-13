Nigerian Banks Have Collectively Raised Several Trillions Of Naira Through Recapitalisation Initiatives

A head of the March 31, 2026 deadline for the banking sector recapitalisation programme, at least seven commercial banks have collectively raised more than N3.5 trillion to secure and sustain international banking licenses.

The capital raise is in response to the new minimum capital requirement introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which mandates commercial banks operating with international licences to maintain a minimum capital base of N500 billion.

The apex bank had in March 2024 unveiled a revised capital framework designed to strengthen the resilience of Nigeria’s banking sector and position financial institutions to support long-term economic growth.

Under the new structure, commercial banks with international licences must maintain a minimum capital of N500 billion, while those with national licences are required to hold N200 billion.

Regional banks, on the other hand, must maintain a minimum capital base of N50 billion. Findings from various recapitalisation exercises show that major lenders including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa, Fidelity Bank and First City Monument Bank have all surpassed the N500 billion threshold required for international banking operations.

Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank, raised about N602.8 billion through a combination of rights issues and other capital raising initiatives, further reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s largest banking groups with an extensive international footprint.

Similarly, Zenith Bank Plc exceeded the regulatory benchmark after raising approximately N614 billion in fresh capital, maintaining its status as one of the most capitalized financial institutions in the country.

First Bank Holdings Plc, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has also surpassed the N500 billion capital requirement following its recapitalisation exercise.

In the same vein, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and United Bank for Africa (UBA) have crossed the N500 billion mark, strengthening their positions as leading international banking groups with operations across several African countries and global financial centers.

Fidelity Bank Plc also joined the list after successfully completing a capital raising programme that pushed its capital base above the required threshold through a combination of rights issues and other fundraising initiatives.

Likewise, FCMB Group Plc recently announced the successful completion of its capital raise programme for its banking subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited, bringing its capital base above the N500 billion regulatory requirement.

Industry data indicate that Nigerian banks have collectively raised several trillions of naira through recapitalisation initiatives, including public offers, rights issues, private placements, foreign investments and retained earnings.

The recapitalisation drive is expected to strengthen the banking sector’s ability to finance largescale infrastructure projects, support trade and stimulate economic development as Nigeria pursues its ambition of building a $1 trillion economy. All banks are required to fully comply with the new capital thresholds by March 31, 2026, in line with the directive issued by the CBN.