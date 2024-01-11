Nigerian Banks, Fintechs to Launch cNGN Stablecoin

Compliant Nigeria Naira (cNGN) stablecoin has been scheduled to be launched by a consortium of Nigerian financial institutions, fintechs, and blockchain experts, the Africa Stablecoin Consortium (ASC) on February 27, 2024. Similar to well-known stablecoins like USDT and USDC, the cNGN will be compatible with multiple public blockchains, enabling straightforward international transfers and expanding its use globally.

The consortium disclosed this in a statement, stating that the launch of the cNGN is riding on the back of the Regulatory Sandbox recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). According to the consortium, the cNGN stablecoin would revolutionize financial transactions.

Through the project, the consortium said it is committed to enhancing se- cure and compliant financial interactions, revolutionizing the way people transact and engage with their money securely and seamlessly. While noting that the stablecoin will transform the Nigerian Naira into a currency for global settlements, the ASC said: “This (the cNGN) ushers in a new era of financial fluidity, bridging the Nigerian Naira with the global market through blockchain technology.

Backed 1:1 by Naira reserves held in designated commercial banks, the cNGN Stablecoin transforms the Naira into a dynamic tool for worldwide remittances, commerce, trade and investment. More than just a currency, cNGN shortens settlement times, enabling payments that traverse the globe swiftly, mirroring the speed of a text message and at a fraction of the cost.

This breakthrough paves the way for instantaneous financial transactions, seamlessly connecting Nigeria’s vibrant economy with international markets and offering unprecedented efficiency in both domestic and global financial interactions.” According to the consortium, the cNGN stablecoin will allow users to explore the World and experience a seam- less and cost-effective way to engage with a global marketplace, with the familiarity of your Naira.