Nigerian Banking Tech Firm Launches In Untapped Ethiopian Market

A Nigerian financial technology provider hopes to expand its business in Ethiopia following the successful execution of a digitalization contract with one of the scores of microfinance institutions operating in the country.

An Ethiopia-based news outfit, The Reporter, said the technology was recently hired to digitalize the paper-based system formerly used by the staff of Akufada Microfinance Institution, which is based in Debre Birhan.

The contract marked Qore’s first foray into what Vice President for International Expansion Martin Muchine describes as a lucrative market.

Muchine notes that Ethiopia’s financial technology industry is still in its infancy and expressed hope the recent approval of updated regulations for foreign financial firms will help businesses like Qore gain a stronger foothold in the market.

Earlier this week, the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) issued a directive that officially opens Ethiopia’s banking industry to foreign investment.