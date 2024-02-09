Nigerian Awards Worse Than Grammys – Timaya

Famous Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, popularly known as Timaya, has claimed that Nigerian awards lack credibility.

New Telegraph recalls that some Nigerians have accused the Grammy organisers of connivance after the Recording Academy snubbed all the Nigerian nominees at the 66th Grammys, with Tyla, the only non-Nigerian nominee to clinch the Best African Music Performance award-winning category.

Reacting during a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, Timaya said Nigerian awards are even worse than the Grammys in terms of credibility.

The host asked, “What is your take on a lot of people saying the Grammy used Afrobeats and we need to come back home and grow?”

In response, Timaya said, “We don’t need to come back home. Even our own, which credible awards? Is it the Hip-hop awards, Hip TV awards (The Headies)? I don’t even know. They are not credible either. They are even worse than the Grammys.

“If we have a homegrown award that is credible, people would gravitate towards it. But for now, whether you like it or not, Grammy is still Grammy. We don’t have to back down (because Nigerian artists lost this year). We are going again.”