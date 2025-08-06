Nigerian Aviation Fuel Export Surges By 62% To N1.09trn

…US, Spain, Netherlands main destinations

As the global aviation fuel market is projected to reach $218.4 billion by the end of the year, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 8.8 per cent until 2034, jet fuel export from Nigeria increased by 1.02 million tonnes with a value of N1.09 trillion ($709 million) in three months.

The consignment was ferried to various destinations between June and July 2025 as data by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position indicated that 527,000 tonnes left the country in June and 488,000 tonnes in July. The cargoes were shipped to the United States, Chile, Spain, Italy, Poland, Netherlands and Turkey from Nigerian port.

The export increased by 62 per cent from 186,000 tonnes in May to 488, 000 tonnes in July. The NPA shipping data revealed that 13 vessels left the Dangote Jetty in Lagos July and 12 vessels in June to various destinations as Grace lifted 44,000 tonnes; MT Amif, 19,000 tonnes; Elandra Palm, 40,000 tonnes; STI Meraux, 37,000 tonnes; STI Mythic, 40,000 tonnes; Albaro, 44000 tonnes and Pacific Blue, 44000 tonnes.

Others are STI Mighty with 44000 tonnes; Torm Alexandra, 44000 tonnes; Binta Saleh, 44,000 tonnes; Al Khtam, 44,000 tonnes and MT Hellas Fighter, 44,000 tonnes. As at July 28, a tonne of the fuel costs $661.2 in Nigeria, while it is $675 per tonne in country like Spain and $692 per tonne in New York.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that Grace left Nigeria with its cargo en route to Novorossiysk Port, Russia as f Elandra Palm headed for the port of Fawley, United Kingdom. Also, STI Mythic with its 40,000 tonnes fuel is expected to deliver its cargo at Las Palmas Port, Spain, while Albaro has delivered its cargo in the same port.

It was also gathered that Al Khtam left Nigeria for Angola with its product as MT Hellas Fighter positioned to load its cargo. The data provided by NPA indicated that 341,000 tonnes left the country in June 2025 and 186,000 tonnes in May to various destinations.

Before now, the United States had imported over two million barrels of aviation fuel from the Dangote refinery in March, following the high quality of the product. According to Kpler, six vessels left with 1.7 million barrels of jet fuel from the Dangote refinery to US ports. Also, Hafnia Andromeda berthed at the Everglades terminal on March 29 with approximately 348,000 barrels of jet fuel.

The shipment to the United States follows three cargoes of jet fuel, totaling around 130 million litres, exported from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Economist and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises, Dr Muda Yusuf, had stated that the export of jet fuel to the United States by the Dangote refinery was a point of pride for Nigeria.

“Nothing could be more prideful for us as a country than the fact that we now have a refinery producing products that can be exported to the United States.

It speaks to the quality, standards, and trust that international communities have in the Dangote refinery because these are markets that don’t compromise on quality. “They have stringent standards, and if they deem it worthy to import from Nigeria, it is a source of great pride,” he said.