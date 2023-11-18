Nigerian Association Of Zoos And Wildlife Parks Gets New Bot Leadership

A new dawn appears to be in the offing for the Nigerian Association of Zoos and Wildlife Parks (NAZAP), as a new Board of Trustees members have been named. This development, according to a release by the Secretary of the board, Andy Ehanire, followed the recent resignation of the Chairman of its board, Prof (Mrs) Olajumoke Morenikeji, with effect from November 6, 2023.

‘‘This decision to disengage was informed by the increasing responsibilities from her area of primary engagement. The former Vice chairman of the BoT, Alhaji Ali Yola, has since resumed as Acting Chairman, while Dr Moses Oyatogun, is now the Acting Vice chairman/Treasurer,’’ stated Ehanire.

The Secretary, who is also the head of the management of Ogba Zoo Benin City, further d i s c l o s e d that, ‘‘All current Trustees, including the former Chairperson, are seasoned Zoo administrators and foundation members of NAZAP. ‘‘Morenikeji had given leadership to the Association in nearly a decade, both as foundation President and then as Chairperson of the BoT. A lot of milestones have been achieved in the intervening years for the nascent Association.

Another Trustee, Mr Francis Abioye, is to oversee the international Technical linkages of NAZAP. ‘‘In another development, the liaison office of the Association is now formally domiciled at the National Children’s Park and Zoo, Abuja; where another Trustee and General Manager of the National Children’s Park and Zoo, Mallam Aminu Muhammad Beli, will be in charge of the Liaison office.

This office is easily accessed through the vicinity of the Army Command Guest House, Asokoro, Abuja. ‘‘All correspondence with the Association shall be addressed to the Chairman BOT, in the interim. Stakeholders, including federal agencies in the regulatory environment, are being copied this press release.’’