Nigerian As OPEC Governor Testament Of Nation’s Leadership – IPPG

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has said that the appointment of one of its founding members, the pioneer Chairman and Trustee, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, as Chairperson of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Board of Governors for 2025, reaffirmed Nigeria’s leadership in the global energy market.

It stated that his confirmation as Nigeria’s OPEC Governor marks a significant milestone for Nigeria and Africa’s energy sector.

It added that Adeyemi-Bero’s elevation is a testament to the exceptional talent in the industry and brought immense pride to the nation. OPEC has announced the appointment of Mr Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, as OPEC’s Chairman of the Board of Governors for 2025.

A statement published on OPEC’s website had stated that his appointment was confirmed at the 189th meeting of the OPEC Conference last Tuesday.

IPPG in its statement also expressed support to the ambitious goals for Nigeria’s energy sector, including achieving daily production targets of 4 million barrels of oil and 13 billion cubic feet of gas by 2030.

According to a statement, IPPG Chairman Abdulrazaq Isa, made the remarks through IPPG Board of Trustees member and Executive Vice Chairman of ND Western Limited, Dr. Layi Fatona; at the 2024 IPPG Annual Dinner.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; for facilitating the appointment.

He emphasised the need to amend critical aspects of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), conclude international oil companies’ (IOCs) divestment transactions, sustain the “Decade of Gas” initiative, improve Niger Delta security, and upgrade infrastructure for domestic and export markets.

The statement read in part: “IPPG has celebrated the historic appointment of Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, one of its founding members, pioneer Chairman, and Trustee, as Chairperson of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Board of Governors for 2025.

His confirmation as Nigeria’s OPEC Governor marks a significant milestone for Nigeria and Africa’s energy sector.

“This appointment is a momentous achievement for IPPG, Nigeria, and the continent, reaffirming our leadership in the global energy market.

AdeyemiBero’s elevation is a testament to the exceptional talent in our industry, bringing immense pride to our nation.”

The statement added that Dr. Fatona raised a toast to three stakeholders: IPPG for nurturing Nigeria’s OPEC Governor and board Chairperson, the ND Western/Renaissance Africa Energy Consortium for its industry contributions, and Nigeria for producing exceptional global energy leaders.

Fatona commended the Tinubu administration’s bold reforms and noted their positive impact on oil and gas production. “These reforms position Nigeria as a global energy leader,” he said. Fatona stated that IPPG looked toward a transformative year.

He also reaffirmed the group’s commitment to energy security and socio-economic stability. According to the statement, the event ended with a celebratory toast to Nigeria’s strides in the energy sector and collective commitment to national success.

It added that the dinner also witnessed the delivery of a paper titled: “Optimising Value from the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry for Economic Transformation and Sustainable Growth” by renowned Economist, Dr. Adedoyin Salami.

