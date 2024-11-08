Nigerian Artists Headline 3rd Edition Of NBA Meets Art

Share

As part of the vibrant lineup for Art X Lagos, which took place from October 31 to November 3, 2024, the NBA Meets Art initiative is designed to celebrate art through the lens of basketball, Gbemisola Abudu, Vice President of NBA Africa and Country Head for NBA Nigeria said.

In a recent virtual media event, Abudu highlighted the project’s significance. “This year’s collaboration is particularly important because Art X provides a unique opportunity to connect with fans from all back – grounds. The NBA strives to be accessible to everyone— regardless of age or social class,” Abudu explained.

“The Art X platform allows us to showcase our commitment to Nigerian culture, deepen cultural engagement, and demonstrate how sports can drive social change. Nigeria stands as a cultural leader in Africa, and this collaboration reflects that.”

Abudu elaborated on the evolution of NBA Meets Art, noting, “In 2022, we launched the NBA Meets Culture platform, which focuses on five cultural pillars: art, fashion, film, music, and technology. Art was the first pillar we chose to integrate with the NBA brand.

Share

Please follow and like us: