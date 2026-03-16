Nigerian Artists Generated Over N60bn On Spotify In 2025

Nigerian artists generated over N60 billion in revenue from Spotify in 2025, according to data released by the global audio streaming platform.

The figure represents a significant milestone for the country’s music industry, underscoring the growing international demand for Afrobeats and other Nigerian genres.

Spotify disclosed its earnings in its annual report, highlighting the platform’s impact in Nigeria and noting a substantial increase from previous years.

The N60 billion, which is equivalent to millions of US dollars, comprises revenue generated from streams of Nigerian artists’ music by listeners both within the country and across the world.

The platform attributed the growth to the continued global expansion of Afrobeats, strategic playlist placements, and a surge in new listeners discovering Nigerian talent.

The report also noted a rise in the number of Nigerian artists achieving global streaming milestones, with several acts surpassing one billion streams on their catalogues.

The platform emphasised that the revenue includes not only streaming payouts but also income generated through features on user-generated content and other digital tools.

Industry observers viewed the announcement as a validation of the commercial power of Nigerian music on the global stage.

The figure reflects the direct earnings paid to rights holders, including artists, songwriters, and record labels, providing a tangible measure of the sector’s economic contribution.

Spotify reaffirmed its commitment to investing in the Nigerian music ecosystem, pointing to continued curation of local content and partnerships with industry stakeholders.

The platform stated that the growth in revenue demonstrates the viability of music as a sustainable career path for Nigerian creators.