Nigerian Artistes Need Care, Support Says Prophet Franklin

A seasoned gospel and reggae artiste, Franklin Osifo Imonikhe (aka Prophet Franklin), has called on the Federal Government to put in place,measures that would improve the welfare of Nigerian musicians.

Prophet Franklin who has spent over 30 years in the music industry, however noted that even though some individuals were already trying to address some of the welfare issues confronting musicians, there was still need for government to take action.

He said: “We want our country to show care and concern for our actors and musicians, just as they do for others. We need to address the issues with record labels, as the situation is not okay in Nigeria right now.”

According to him, his musical journey began immediately after he finished secondary school in 1992 and moved to Lagos.

“Before I came to Lagos, I had heard about Fela Anikulapo Kuti and my state native, Majek Fashek. “When I arrived in Lagos in 1992, after my cousin chased me out of the house in Iju, I went straight to look for Fela’s shrine in Ikeja.

“I didn’t work there, but I hung out on the street, watching musicians perform. It was there at the shrine that I met Majek Fashek and other prominent artists.”

