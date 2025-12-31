Nigerian Artist, John Eni-Ibukun Works Across African Creative Industries

John Eni-Ibukun is a Nigerian artist, writer, and curator who works under the alias June Sometimes. His practice spans visual art, writing, curation, and digital documentation, with thematic interests that include religion, family structures, and urban life in Nigeria. His work engages with different parts of Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

Eni-Ibukun was born on June 13, 1997, in Lagos State to a Christian family from Ekiti State and grew up in Ikorodu. His father is a retired educator formerly with the Lagos State Secondary Education Board, and his mother is a retired Deputy Director of Nursing in the Lagos State healthcare system.

He completed his secondary education at Federal Government College, Ikole-Ekiti, and graduated from Joseph Ayo Babalola University in Osun State in November 2024. He is currently based in Lagos and began his creative career in 2018 as a self-taught artist and digital creator.

He currently serves as Head of Curation for Afrobeats and African Gospel at Audiomack. In this role, he launched the Hometown Heroes Cities flagship campaigns in 2025, aimed at highlighting emerging urban music talent across African cities.

He is also the founder of MevLana, a platform through which he conducts interviews and documents artists and cultural practitioners.

Previously, Eni-Ibukun worked as Editor-in-Chief at Drummr Africa, where he oversaw and published features on African musicians and creatives, including Tems, Yemi Alade, Falana, Lerato Matsoso, Tobi Abiodun, Ananya, Llona, Edward Wakili-Hick & The NOK Cultural Ensemble, and Nyokabi Kariuki.

He also served as a Communications Associate at the Africa Soft Power Group and has participated in speaking engagements at campus events alongside industry professionals such as Ochuko Ogra, Olamilekan Dauda, and Tioluwanimi Obiesan.

His professional collaborations include work with Brian Zisook, D.C. Ponte, Michael Whepdale, and Wale Ozolua at Audiomack, as well as project collaborations with SirBastien and Sampson Malachy. His documentation work includes photography coverage of artists and events such as BNXN, Amerado, Beeztrap, IllBliss, Zinoleesky, The Cavemen, Lady Donli, TOMS, and the 29th South Africa Music Awards. Through MevLana, he has conducted interviews with figures including Leo Netzband and Lemi Ghariokwu.

Among his curatorial and production work, Eni-Ibukun curated the exhibition for Stanbic IBTC’s FUZE Festival in 2023, featuring artists Bidemi Tata, Kachina Kenter, Oghene Abigail (Esoterica), Etopima A.U., and Olaonipekun Onafuye. In 2022, he served as A&R and creative director for Drummr Africa’s pan-African album Yamen Yamen, which featured contributions from multiple artists across the continent.