Nigerian Artisans Best World Over – ITF DG

…As Agency Moves To Lift Nigerians To International Standard

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin, has asserted that Nigerian artisans are the best of artisans all over the world.

Oluwatoyin made this assertion at the end of a two-day stakeholders’ meeting with designated Nigerian trade associations at the ITF Corporate headquarters in Abuja.

He however, lamented that the high talents of Nigerian artisans notwithstanding, they are about the most poorly rewarded all over the world due to their poor skills and lack of organisation.

The Industrial Training Fund had at the beginning of the event, unveiled the Skill-Up Artisan (SUPA) programme, designed to upgrade about 20 million Nigerian artisans to international standards as well as eliminate quackery from the system in four years.

Oluwatoyin explained that SUPA was part of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, whose objective was to elevate Nigerian artisans to international standards and eradicate unprofessionalism and quackery in all facets of the country’s industrial Sector.

He stressed the need to transform the perception of Nigerian artisans and reposition them as highly skilled professionals deserving of respect and competitive remuneration like their counterparts in other economies of the world.

According to Oluwatoyin, the strategic plan involves the categorisation and training of artisans in both ITF and private training centres; noting that the ambitious goal is to upskill five million artisans annually, culminating in a total of twenty million skilled artisans in four years.

The ITF helmsman pointed out further that the programme’s global impact already had partnerships in advanced stages with countries like Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

He assured that the Present administration was not going to tolerate a situation where Nigerian artisans would be treated as inferior entities with poor remunerations, and said that ITF would have begun to address the problem through deliberate SUPA programmes.

Oluwatoyin said that the President Tinubu-led administration was bent on reversing the ugly trends whereby well-skilled and equipped artisans from abroad take up local jobs meant for artisans in the country.

His words: “You see, in the past, Nigerian artisans have been operating like illiterate, like low-level people. When you go outside, you find out that artisans are up there. In some countries, they earn more than the professors.

“You can’t pay, if you are not strong enough financially, you may not be able to pay them. They are well respected. When I came down here, I saw people from other countries taking up jobs.

“Of course, they have the right to; we have the International Labour Organization and Labour Law which permits them. But I found out that Nigerians were no longer giving fellow Nigerians jobs.

“People from other countries are taking up our jobs, they have the right to, but it should be a big market that nobody should be pushed aside.

“Then, as I was thinking of this, the UN assembly came and our president, with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, launched a program, the national talent export program. They want to export our talent. We want to scale up Nigerian artisans, want to upgrade Nigerian artisans.

“We don’t want quackery in Nigeria again. We want standard artisans that can stand up anywhere in the world and measure. We want to upgrade Nigerian artisans to international standards.

“Nigerians all over the world, we all know are best at what they do. But without enough knowledge, the disgrace will be coming back home to us, which we are already seeing little by little from some countries.”

Speaking on behalf of the amalgamated Union of Motor Mechanics and Technicians of Nigeria (AUOMMATON), Mr Oseni Suleiman, expressed gratitude to ITF for the initiative, noting that they would surely utilise the knowledge imparted to them for the gains of the country.

Suleiman however, expressed concerns about the free registration, questioning the monitoring process when there would be a massive influx of artisans.