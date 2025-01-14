New Telegraph

January 14, 2025
Nigerian Army’s 8 Division Medical Outreach Targets Over 5,000 Patients

The Nigerian Army’s 8 Division Medical Outreach aims to provide medical care to at least 5,000 patients with various ailments in Gidan Gabas community, Dange Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This outreach is part of the armed forces’ celebrations and Remembrance Day 2025. The medical team will offer free services, including free consultations with medical experts, free oval care and related services.

Also, Free eye screening and provision of spectacles, free management of hypertension and diabetes mellitus and general health talks and awareness sessions Major General Ibikunle Ajose, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2, Operation Fansar Yamma, declared the event open.

He stated that the outreach aligns with the activities outlined for this year’s armed forces Remembrance Day celebration, as directed by the defence and army headquarters.

The GOC, represented by Brigadier General Ogbonnaya Igwe, noted that the medical outreach aims to provide medical attention to neighbouring communities to the barracks.

