Nigerian Army Wings 22 Pilots, Engineers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has winged 22 qualified officers and soldiers as pilots and certified maintenance engineers in order to boost its operational readiness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army chief, winged 22 of the 46 aircraft pilots, mission operators, engineers and technicians, trained by the Nigerian Army in Turkey. NAN also reports that the winging ceremony was conducted at the closing of the 2024 COAS Annual Conference held on Wednesday in Abuja.

In his remarks, the COAS said the winging of the pilots, engineers and technicians was to strengthen army’s professionalism and combat readiness, utilising his command philosophy.

